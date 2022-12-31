By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The football world lost a great man a couple of weeks ago when Mike Leach passed away. Leach, the former Mississippi State head coach, died after a battle with. Many fans, players, and coaches mourned the death of the legendary head coach. Ahead of their Sugar Bowl game against Kansas City, the Alabama football program decided to honor Mike Leach in their own special way.

Mike Leach may not have coached Alabama’s program, but the legend has touched every part of the football world with his brilliancy. Leach first coached Texas Tech back in 2000, before moving on to Washington State back in 2009. After a successful career there, he then took over for Mississippi State before his untimely passing.

Mike Leach’s magnum opus for the college football scene is his signature Air Raid offense. First born in the campus of Texas Tech, this high-flying offense took the football world by storm. Even today, you’ll see college football teams like Alabama and other top programs use concepts from Leach’s Air Raid system. The Air Raid system also gave birth to some of the best QBs today, such as Patrick Mahomes.

Alabama barely missed out on a College Football Playoff berth this year, losing out to Ohio State for the final spot. The Crimson State had a modestly successful regular season, going 10-2 for the season. Had one of those losses went their way, they would be smack in the middle of the dogfight for the College Football Championship.

Instead, Alabama will be facing off against another good football program in Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.