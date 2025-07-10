Oregon football is set to reload this season after finishing with the best record in the country last season. They were the top seed in the College Football Playoff but lost in a blowout to Ohio State and Ryan Day in the Rose Bowl. This season, they have a lot of talent once again, but Ohio State is set to stand in their way once again, and they need to get over that hump in 2025.

ESPN released a list of villains who might hinder every top-25 team. Oregon football came in at No. 8 on their list, and after last season's end, they ranked Ohio State as the top choice for a villain. Jeremiah Smith torched the Oregon defense in the Rose Bowl, and it was payback after the Ducks beat Ohio State in a nail-biter at home in the regular season.

ESPN College Football writer Paolo Uggetti elaborated on Oregon and Ohio State, saying, “Is it too simple to say Ohio State? Maybe just Jeremiah Smith after he caught seven passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the Rose Bowl drubbing that the Buckeyes put on the Ducks to end their undefeated season?

“The good news for Dan Lanning & Co. (or bad, depending on how you look at it) is that Oregon will not face Ohio State in the regular season, and a rematch could only occur in the Big Ten title game or the College Football Playoff. Penn State enters the fray this season as a much-hyped conference contender that the Ducks will have to face. Yet, it feels like Oregon and Ohio State are still the cream of the crop for the conference and are likely to continue seeing each other on the sport's biggest stages.”

Uggetti is not wrong when He mentions Penn State's potential this season. The Nittany Lions come into this season with one of the most complete rosters in the country. They bring back a great offense that has improved a lot, and that comes combined with an already elite defense.

However, Oregon and Ohio State ran the conference last season due to the talent on both rosters and the quality of Dan Lanning and Ryan Day. The good news for Oregon is that if they played Ohio State, it would be in the postseason after not having them on their regular-season schedule.

These are two titans in the Big Ten, and despite Oregon switching conferences, they are primed to be at the top of the conference. However, they need to get over that Ohio State hump, and Dan Lanning needs to get over that hump against Ryan Day.