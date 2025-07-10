UCLA football grabbed a brand-new East Coast win on the college football recruiting trail. The Bruins landed a talent No. 1 in his state plus a big defensive lineman courted by Arizona State and North Carolina.

Carter Gooden boosts the 2026 recruiting class in Westwood. He confirmed his decision to join UCLA with Brian Dohn of 247Sports Thursday. DeShaun Foster and his coaching staff land 247Sports' top-ranked prospect from the state of Massachusetts. He stars for Tabor Academy in Marion.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder is also the nation's No. 9 overall defensive lineman. UCLA sent defensive line coach Jethro Franklin and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe to make a run at Gooden.

North Carolina attempted to lure in Gooden, which would've handed Bill Belichick a long, powerful DL to work with. Penn State was another Big Ten opportunity in front of Gooden. But he's the latest major recruiting win for Foster and company.

UCLA adding to impressive summer recruiting run

Foster and UCLA have ramped up their recruiting efforts. Four-star Micah Smith sparked the momentum shift, choosing the Bruins on June 7. Foster shared a sly reaction after landing Smith.

The head coach and his staff weren't through adding four-star talent. Tackle Johnnie Jones came next on June 10 — spurning Penn State and Florida State.

Defensive lineman David Schwerzel arrived as the next massive UCLA prospect win. Schwerzel's decision surfaced June 19.

Now how did the Bruins win over Gooden?

“I see it as the place I could develop the best,” Gooden said to Dohn. “I see myself playing there. They are bringing me in as an edge, and I also like that I will have the chance to play early. That is going to get me more experience on the field.”

Gooden added he likes Franklin's extensive coaching background, having produced NFL talent and even coaching in the league during the late 2010s.

He heads to Westwood as a Canada native. Gooden produced an astonishing 29 tackles for a loss as a junior. He also forced two fumbles and intercepted one pass.

Dohn adds Boston College tried making a late push. Same with Penn State — as the Nittany Lions joined ASU and UNC in his 14 total offers. But he adds power and intrigue to the Bruins' trenches for the future.