The Michigan football team has landed some elite recruits throughout the last month, and the Wolverines are hoping for more commitments soon. One player that is one of the biggest uncommitted targets for Sherrone Moore and Michigan is four-star linebacker Anthony Davis. Davis took an official visit with the Wolverines back in June, and the team is in a good spot because of it.

Michigan is definitely a team to watch here, and some other schools in the running are Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas and USC. The Wolverines have some stiff competition, but Anthony Davis was impressed on his recent visit.

“It went well,” Davis said, according to an article from On3. “I sat down and talked to the coaches, and all that went well. Some of the highlights were just getting to spend time with the coaches and some of the players. I got to see the whole campus, go around town and see the apartments. I got to see a lot.”

So, when are we going to hear a decision from Davis? It sounds like Michigan fans don’t have to wait for much longer.

“I’m thinking early August,” Davis said. “I’m just sitting down with my family and putting together a list of things that are going to make a school the right fit for me. I want to go somewhere that’s going to help me get to the next level and better me on and off the field. Sometimes, you have to go far to be great, so distance doesn’t matter to me.”

The Michigan football team has been on a special recruiting run in recent weeks, and it isn’t done yet. Sherrone Moore has another elite recruiting class on his hands, and it’s still only July. There is a lot of time for Michigan to add to this already impressive class, and Anthony Davis might be an upcoming addition.

