Baylor football rarely claims college football recruiting wins over Southeastern Conference foes. But the Bears swooped up a four-star edge rusher in front of Texas and LSU Thursday.

Four-star Jamarion Carlton of Temple High chose Baylor over the two SEC powers, he revealed to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals. Baylor also knocked off Big 12 rival Texas Tech for Carlton. The same Red Raiders who stunned the CFB world by landing five-star Felix Ojo a week ago.

Cartlon loves the vision head coach Dave Aranda and his coaching staff have mapped out in Waco. Which he shared following his commitment announcement.

“They’re building something good and I want to be a part of it,” Carlton said to Fawcett.

Baylor secures massive, plus needed, recruiting win

Aranda and the Bears started landing four-stars back in January. Jamarion Vincent became the start of Baylor's recruiting push. The cornerback turned down Texas for the Bears.

Aranda and his staff now have four talents rated as four stars for the 2026 class. Safety Jordan Deck turned down Michigan after being high on the Wolverines. He verbally committed June 24.

These recruiting moves arrive following a crucial decision at the university. Aranda managed to keep his head coaching job at Baylor. He sat on the hot seat for coaching an underachieving program. But the Bears caught fire toward the end of 2024.

Baylor went from 2-4 to winning six in a row to close the regular season. LSU eventually snapped Baylor's streak with a 44-31 win in the Texas Bowl. But the turnaround kept Aranda at the helm for another year.

The Big 12 representative has since lured in 15 hard commits for the current recruiting cycle. Nine of whom including the newcomer Carlton chose Baylor during this summer period.

The Temple, Texas native is hailed as a “physically and gifted front-line defender who can play from the edge or bulk to a true freshman lineman” by Gabe Brooks of 247Sports. The scouting analyst also likes Carlton's “quick-twitch athleticism” in breaking down his game.

Carlton delivered 57 total tackles including 11 behind the line of scrimmage. He added five sacks as well. His commitment comes during a time Baylor remains all in on the Aranda era.