The biggest winner of this offseason was easily Texas Tech football. Head coach Joey McGuire got aggressive in the transfer portal, partly thanks to billionaire alum Cody Campbell and his NIL contributions. The combination of McGuire being a great coach and recruiter and Campbell allowing the Red Raiders to swing big is why there is so much potential for the Red Raiders in the 2025 season.

At Big 12 media days, Joey McGuire was honest about what transpired this offseason for the Red Raiders. He talked about how aggressive they were as a team overall and how he is extremely proud of their capabilities in the classroom.

“It's been a fun offseason,” McGuire said on stage at Big 12 Media Days. We were aggressive regarding the portal and meeting some of our football team's needs. I've been proud of those guys. You always look at what they feel is in the locker room, culturally, the standard that we practice at. Other things like this are the third semester, in which we've had a 3.0 or better GPA.

“We brought in all those new guys. Many of them have already graduated from college, but are still taking 12 hours (of courses), and we can do that in the classroom.”

Today, programs are taking at least a dozen players to the transfer portal, and in Texas Tech's case, they took 21. That number is an incredible haul for the Red Raiders, and it shows that while NIL is a factor, the most significant factor is the culture that McGuire is building in Lubbock and that he's speaking to what those players are looking for in a locker room.

“I know there are a lot of expectations on the team — we look at it as opportunities,” McGuire continued. “… Expectation or opportunities. It's all perspective, and we look at it like we have a great opportunity. I think this conference is powerful. Many teams have big opportunities this year to make a statement, and we plan on being one of them.”

Texas Tech football enters the upcoming college football season as one of the teams with the highest expectations due to its portal success. Still, it's also translating to their high school recruiting after they recently landed a commitment from the top offensive tackle in 2027 in a massive deal.

Texas Tech is killing it in recruiting across the board, and its NIL has become one of the best in the country, but it will not matter if it can not break through and become a contender in the Big 12 this season.