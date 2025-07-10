The College Football season is close to starting in a few months, and it will begin one of the best times of the year. Clemson is projected to be a good team once again (nothing new), after their College Football Playoff appearance last season.

Clemson battled Texas in the first round but lost 38-24. The barley snuck in the playoffs to begin with, which caused controversy. Head coach Dabo Sweeney and the Tigers will aim to expand on their appearance last year and improve on their 10-4 record.

ESPN wrote a fun article on the anticipated archvillains for the Top 25 teams. Clemson had a clear one, as David Hale explains below.

“Clemson's arch enemy for this season is obvious: (LaNorris) Sellers. The Tigers watched the South Carolina quarterback dodge defenders, break tackles, and keep one play after another alive last season in a stunning Gamecocks win that nearly derailed Clemson's season. Clemson will be looking for revenge, of course, but new defensive coordinator Tom Allen will be more focused on finding answers for the elusive Sellers. There are lofty expectations at Clemson this season, and the Tigers don't necessarily need a win over South Carolina to achieve them, but nobody will sleep soundly in the state if the 2025 defense coughs up another win to its biggest rival.”

LaNorris Sellers is an elite quarterback who performed well in his first season with South Carolina. He took over for Spencer Rattler, who is now competing for the QB job with the New Orleans Saints. Sellers threw for 2500+ yards last season with 18 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions. He ran the ball for 674 yards and seven scores as well, including a 75-yard TD against LSU. Against Clemson, he rushed for 166 yards and two TDs.

Clemson will begin the 2025 season with a game against LSU at home. They will take on South Carolina on November 29 to end the regular season.