The Michigan football team is hoping to earn another commitment this weekend as one of its important offensive line targets is announcing his decision. Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines have been recruiting three-star offensive lineman Jax Tanner hard, and he is announcing his college decision on Saturday. Michigan is in the running, but it has tough competition.

Jax Tanner is set to announce his decision on Saturday, according to his 247Sports recruiting profile. BYU, Boise State, Tennessee, Oregon and Michigan are his top schools, but BYU and Oregon seem to be standing above the rest. This will be a tough commitment for the Michigan football team to earn.

Tanner is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #428 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #37 IOL and the #2 player in the state of Idaho. Tanner currently attends Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, ID. The teams out west seem to be the biggest threats to Michigan.

“Tanner is among the best offensive line prospects out West,” his scouting report says. “Shined at the Under Armour Next Camp in Utah where he showed more athleticism than anticipated and more length as well. He’s a shade under 6-foot-4 but has 34” arms and has all the traits to be a dominant interior lineman in college. Has the length, feet and balance to play some tackle at the college level but frame wise, his upside is probably highest at guard or even center. He’s nasty on film with a mean streak and one of the more aggressive players in the region.”

Don’t let the fact that Tanner is a three-star fool you. He has all of the potential in the world, and Michigan has developed guys like him into NFL players in the past.

“A powerful run blocker, fluid in how he moves and shows good lateral mobility,” the scouting report adds. “More than just a mauler, he’s sound in his technique, always looks on balance, stays square and doesn’t get beat with speed around the edge. Strong on combo blocks and has the feet to recover and pick up twists and stunts. Can ride edge rushers out of the pocket and is strong at the point of attack. The ceiling is high with Tanner and we see him as a multi-year starter at the Power 4 level and and a player with an NFL ceiling as well.”

We’ll see if the Michigan football team can make a last-minute effort to get in better position ahead of Jax Tanner’s announcement. This would be a nice pickup for Sherrone Moore.