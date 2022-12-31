By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The 2022 season did not come close to meeting Nick Saban and Alabama football’s lofty standards. With that being said, their effort would be considered a success by almost any other college football program. Saban and the Crimson Tide earned their 11th victory of the year with their dominant 45-20 Sugar Bowl win on Saturday. Alabama has now won 11-plus games for the 12th straight season, per CBS Sports on Twitter.

The Crimson Tide had their sights set on the College Football Playoff entering the 2022 campaign. Although they fell short of that goal, 11-plus wins in 12 consecutive seasons is telling of Alabama’s consistency.

Quarterback Bryce Young finished with 5 touchdown passes to lead Alabama to the victory. He ultimately tied former Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa for the most games with at least 5 touchdown passes in the school’s history. Their opponent, Kansas State, played fairly well but simply did not have enough firepower to overcome the Crimson Tide.

It wasn’t a perfect performance by Alabama, but Young and company played well enough to earn the win.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will look to build a competitive roster once again for the 2023 season. They will need to replace a number of key players who are preparing to enter the NFL Draft.

However, Alabama happens to be one of the best programs in the nation in terms of scouting and developing young talent. So building a potential 2023 College Football Playoff contender will not be too difficult.

And Nick Saban will have no shortage of motivation after missing the playoff this year.