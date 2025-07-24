Stout quarterback play populates across the Southeastern Conference this fall. But the SEC features star power in the backfield too. Especially through these five running backs ahead of 2025.

One already tasted 1,000-yards. Another received his carries at a place known for playing stout freshmen before. There's even a high-caliber college football transfer portal addition arriving to the conference.

QB or even wide receiver is much deeper, though, compared to RB. Arch Manning is already energizing Heisman Trophy and No. 1 NFL Draft pick hype.

But that doesn't mean there's a lack of impactful talent at RB. Here are backs worth watching this fall — who comprise the top five RB list for the SEC.

5. Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma 

California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott prepares to fire the San Jose Earthquakes siren before the game against Minnesota United at PayPal Park.
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He's the first newcomer to crack the top five. Even though the nation hasn't seen what the Cal transfer can do in an SEC environment.

But Ott became electric in two different conferences: The Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference. The Chino, California native not long ago racked up 1,300-yards (2023 season). He brings 30 total offensive touchdowns to Brent Venables and company too.

Ott became a massive scoop for Oklahoma. The Sooners delivered dismal production with the ground game. Ott will change the backfield fortunes in Norman this fall.

4. Caden Durham, LSU 

The prized 2024 freshman would've landed higher for two reasons. One because of how deep the talent pool really is among SEC RBs.

But also because Brian Kelly seldom used him. Many around Baton Rouge felt Durham should've taken more handoffs. He only produced two 21-carry games. But didn't crack 15 in the other 10.

Durham, though, brings power and strong ball security. He didn't lose the football on 140 carries. Garrett Nussmeier draws the Heisman Trophy chatter at QB, but he still needs Durham to alleviate pressure. Expect a higher load for the Oklahoma City native.

3. Nate Frazier, Georgia 

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) rushes the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Frazier is another '24 talent who showed early stardom. Except he neared 10 rushing touchdowns in his CFB debut.

The Mater Dei High of Santa Ana star arrived as the nation's No. 2 overall RB. He proceeded to tally 133 carries, 671 yards and eight touchdowns. Though he averaged more than six yards a carry in four games.

The Compton native isn't the first Californian to thrive at Athens. Clovis native Kendall Milton worked his way into the RB rotation before heading off to the NFL. Frazier is fueling hype as the next breakout RB for the Bulldogs.

2. Jadan Baugh, Florida 

Baugh compares to Frazier in '24 production. They hit the same number of carries even though Frazier scored one more touchdown than the Gator. Both also picked up 37 first downs off their runs.

But Baugh earns the edge here: He forced 32 missed tackles per Pro Football Focus. Frazier completed 20 misfired tackle attempts. The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Baugh also scored all seven of his touchdowns in SEC play. Frazier crossed the end zone three times during conference play.

D.J. Lagway energizes the Heisman hope in Gainesville. But Baugh forms a deadly QB/RB duo with him. Billy Napier has a future 1,000-yard RB on his hands — and a high future NFL Draft pick.

1. Quintrevion Wisner, Texas 

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) celebrate a touchdown by Manning during the game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
© Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The lone 1,000-yard rusher from last season leads our list. Scary part is, Wisner looks ready to hit more uncanny numbers.

He rumbled to 1,064 yards while sharing duties with Jaydon Blue. Both hit a mark against Clemson not seen in 25 years. Now Blue is off to the Dallas Cowboys. Steve Sarkisian still returns his leading rusher in Austin.

Wisner is versatile too, having grabbed 44 receptions for 311 yards in this vaunted offense. Wisner sharked his way up the roster as a former third-stringer before the '24 season. Now he gives incoming starting QB Manning a major weapon out of the Texas backfield.

