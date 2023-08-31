Nick Saban started coaching the Alabama football team in 2007. Since he took over, the Crimson Tide have not gone three consecutive years without winning a national championship. That absurd stat is in jeopardy this season as Alabama's SEC foe Georgia football has won the past two national championships and has their eyes set on a third. Alabama comes into the season ranked #4 in the preseason AP Poll, and they will certainly have the talent to compete for a national championship this season. However, Saban knows that his team has some things that they need to correct if they're actually going to make it there.

“Eliminating penalties has been something for our entire team,” Nick Saban said according to a tweet from Charlie Potter. “We've tried to do things in practice to play with more discipline, watch the ball, not jump offsides. And I think we've made some progress in those areas.”

If you take a look at the losses Alabama football has last season, you can see where Saban is coming from. When the Crimson Tide were up seven late against Tennessee football, the Crimson Tide had a huge interception that would've likely sealed the deal, but it was called back due to a penalty, and Tennessee went on to win the game by three. They also had another crucial penalty called before that on third down to allow a crucial drive continue for the Volunteers.

The Crimson Tide aren't being looked at like usual this season because of the 10-2 regular season record last year. However, if just a couple plays went different in those two losses, Alabama is 12-0, ranked #1 and playing Georgia in the SEC championship with a playoff spot locked up. This Crimson Tide team will once again be very good, and Saban is going to have his team hungry for a championship.