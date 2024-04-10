Kalen DeBoer's first spring game as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide is a big moment for the program. Nick Saban was in charge since 2007, but the legendary coach called it quits at the end of 2023. DeBoer led the Washington Huskies to the National Championship game before losing out to the Michigan Wolverines, but he couldn't say no to the opportunity to lead the Crimson Tide. Let's see the storylines, rosters, time, and how to watch for the 2024 Alabama football spring game.
ESPN's networks are televising plenty of spring games, but the Crimson Tide's edition will be the only one broadcast on the main ESPN channel. It's a nerve-wracking time for Kalen DeBoer, as he has big shoes to fill when taking over for Nick Saban. There is no better indication of that than their spring game being the only one broadcasted on ESPN this season.
Alabama Football spring game info
Date: April 13th, 2024
Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT
Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
How to Watch: ESPN
Alabama's new system under Kalen DeBoer
The most prominent storyline for DeBoer in his inaugural season is how the team's game plan will look compared to Saban's. The early returns in spring practice show that DeBoer and his offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan will get their running backs involved in the passing game.
“We’ve run a lot more routes, installed a lot more routes now,” sophomore running back Justice Haynes said. “Which is really good, you get to showcase your talent in all aspects of the game and be a complete back, which I love.”
Haynes is the most experienced returning running back on the roster. Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams left for the NFL and the transfer portal. Haynes showed his potential in Alabama's Rose Bowl loss, averaging eight yards per carry on four carries.
DeBoer led the Washington Huskies to a top-15 ranking in college football in yards and points per game. They also ranked first in passing yards per game. Jalen Milroe had glimpses of greatness last season, but not enough to lead the Crimson Tide to a National Championship. DeBoer's system emphasizes quarterback and outside weapons, so Milroe will need to step up his game for DeBoer to have success.
Washington transfers leading the way
Alabama's new system will take some getting used to after 17 years of Nick Saban. However, it has been made easier by the transfers who came over with DeBoer from Washington. Germie Bernard, Austin Mack, and Parker Brailsford are all members of DeBoer's National Championship runner-up who are now showing the Crimson Tide how to adapt to DeBoer's system.
“You know what, there’s some small little nuances that come up from time to time, that every once in a while even as a coach you kind of breeze over,” Alabama wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard said. “You’ve just got guys who’ve been in a groove for two years that know and understand all the details. To have guys like Germie [Bernard] and Austin [Mack] in the building, and they pull guys to the side, letting them know, ‘hey this is the expectation.'”
Alabama spring game roster
Quarterback Ty Simpson and receivers Kobe Prentice, Emmanuel Henderson, and Caleb Odom are the ones to watch in the spring game. Simpson could challenge Milroe at some point this season, and Caleb Odom is the type of receiver that DeBoer values. Odom is a 6-foot-5 freshman who may remind people of Washington standout Rome Odunze. Milroe has been getting most of the first-team reps, but a good spring game from Simpson could get him in the mix.
Redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby is also turning heads at right tackle. The 6-foot-7, 320-pounder is another perfect fit for DeBoer's system. Many position battles are taking place on the offensive line.
Wide receiver Jalen Hale went down with a significant knee injury during practices. The team is hopeful that he will return at some point next season.