Alabama football started Iron Bowl week with a strange twist. Not just limited to the stunning Crimson Tide recruiting loss. This one involving the CFB injury front ahead of the Auburn matchup.

Eight different players are out for Saturday's contest — with Pete Thamel of ESPN revealing the names Wednesday. Among the injured include Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. — known for his versatility especially for Alabama's husky role.

But ‘Bama is down two tight ends as well, with Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr. scratched. Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb often hit teams with double tight end sets.

Meanwhile, star wide receiver Germie Bernard became listed as probable.

Iron Bowl vs. Auburn becomes first for key Alabama member

DeBoer tasted last year's atmosphere for the famed and historic rivalry contest. But Saturday becomes the first for Grubb, who was not on DeBoer's staff in 2024.

Now leading the Alabama offense, Grubb became blunt about the significance of the 2025 version of the big game.

“Iron Bowl is everything. Got to win,” Grubb bluntly told reporters ahead of the contest.

Grubb dealt with the NFC West last season while leading the Seattle Seahawks offense. But that experiment lasted one year as Mike Macdonald canned him. Grubb rejoined DeBoer for the third time at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. He previously served as his OC at Fresno State and then Washington before heading to Tuscaloosa.

Alabama has lots at stake outside of the state bragging rights. A win boosts the Tide's chances of making the College Football Playoffs. Accept Notre Dame is ranked higher and could become the one that prevents Alabama from landing in the final 12 spots.