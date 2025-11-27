College football legend Nick Saban had some advice to give to Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as the coaching carousel rumors vehemently surround the latter.

Kiffin finds himself in a tough situation, having significant success at Ole Miss as they are on pace to reach the College Football Playoff. However, Florida and LSU present themselves as heavy candidates to land Kiffin, putting the coach in loads of drama.

Saban, who Kiffin served as an offensive coordinator at Alabama for three seasons from 2014 to 2016, had crucial advice for his colleague. He provided his personal experiences of getting big offers while being at another program during his Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I try to give him my perspective from my experience,” Saban said. “I’ve been in a few situations like this, whether it was when I was the defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns going to Michigan State – I stayed there and finished the season, hired five guys to run the Michigan State program while we finished the last four or five games of the year with the Browns and went to the playoffs. So, I think everybody has to manage their situation relative to where their heart is and what they feel.”

What lies ahead for Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin has a difficult decision if he looks to continue succeeding at a high level in the SEC. He can keep rolling with Ole Miss or test his limits at Florida or LSU.

The Rebels firmly find themselves in the CFP picture, likely securing a spot in the bracket should Kiffin remain. They have shined as one of the best teams in the country and have a lot of momentum as they near the end of the campaign.

Ole Miss has a 10-1 record on the season, including a 6-1 display in SEC Play. They hold the third spot in the conference standings, being above the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns while trailing the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies.

The No. 6 Rebels will continue preparation for their regular-season finale, being on the road. They face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Nov. 28 at 12 p.m. ET.