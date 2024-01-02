Pure wisdom from one of the best ever to do it.

Although perennial powerhouse Alabama football was humbled Monday night in a loss to the Michigan Wolverines at the Rose Bowl, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said that the season his team just had is one of the best in school history.

“One thing that I told them in the locker room after the game (is) this is one of the most amazing seasons in Alabama football history,” Saban said after the Crimson Tide lost to the Wolverines in Pasadena, 27-20 in overtime (via Kennington Smith of The Athletic).

“In terms of where this team came from, what they were able to accomplish and what they were able to do. I just wish that I could have done more as a coach to help them be successful and help them finish. And all we can do now is learn from the lessons that sometimes failings bring to us.”

Alabama football found trouble very early in the 2023 college football season as the Texas Longhorns stunned the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala., back in September. The Longhorns, thanks in large part to that win over Alabama, managed to sneak into the College Football Playoff semifinals. But like the Crimson Tide, Texas lost in the semis, with Texas' national title hopes ending in a loss to the Washington Huskies at the Sugar Bowl.

Instead of losing their composure following the loss to Texas, Alabama football went on a tear, winning all its games until meeting the Wolverines at the Rose Bowl.

Alabama finished the 2023 campaign with an overall record of 12-2.