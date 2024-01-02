Jim Harbaugh was thrilled with the level of competition displayed at the Rose Bowl.

The Michigan football program's exhilarating Rose Bowl win over the Alabama Crimson Tide continues to gain hype. The Wolverines' OT victory allowed the team to stay undefeated and advance to the CFP finale. Head coach Jim Harbaugh disclosed his feelings on the hard-earned victory after the game.

Jim Harbaugh acknowledges the epic battle between the Michigan football squad and Alabama

Harbaugh talked about the tough Rose Bowl matchup in a post-game press conference:

“That was glorious. It was a tremendous football game. [I] congratulate Alabama on a terrific game, their great players and coaching staff, their fans. That was an epic game, and glorious is how I feel. That was a tremendous win,” Harbaugh said, per the Big Ten Football X account.

Michigan played well on both sides of the ball to secure their clutch victory.

The game was even in OT until senior running back Blake Corum broke away to give the Wolverines a 27-20 advantage. Alabama had a chance to score at the end. However, Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide offense were swallowed on 4th down by the mighty Michigan defense.

JJ McCarthy led the Wolverines offense with 221 passing yards and three touchdowns. Moreover, Michigan's defensive unit made things exceptionally hard for the Crimson Tide. Jalen Milroe finished the night with only 116 yards.

Michigan proved naysayers wrong with a statement win over the highly respected Alabama football program. The Wolverines have their sights site on the College Football Championship. Can they cap off a near-perfect 2023-24 season with a national title?