By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

Bryce Young was on another level in the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State.

After a rather slow start in the game, Young picked it up in Alabama’s third drive on offense, guiding the SEC powerhouse to a touchdown drive that culminated in Isaiah Bond hauling in a 6-yard touchdown catch.

The floodgates opened from there, as Young recorded four more touchdown passes during his time anchoring the Crimson Tide’s high-octane offense against the Wildcats. On Young’s fifth passing touchdown of the contest, he connected with freshman wide receiver Kobe Prentice for a 47-yard score in the fourth quarter, and the versatile passer made history with the keen throw.

Young broke a tie with former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the most games with at least five touchdown passes in program history. The one-time Heisman Trophy winner capped off his Crimson Tide career with five such games.

Overall, Young finished with five passing touchdowns and 321 passing yards against the reigning Big 12 champions.

For now, Young is expected to soon declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. He will leave the Alabama program holding multiple other records, including the mark for the most passing yards in a single season in school history.