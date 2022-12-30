By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide will see plenty of change with its offense in the 2023 season, including at the wide receiver position. For one, three wideouts who recorded at least one reception in the regular season have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Still, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is “confident” that the team’s wide receiver corps will shine in the 2023 campaign.

“I’m extremely confident,” Young said during a press conference ahead of the 2022 Sugar Bowl. “I drop back and look for the guys open. They get open regardless of what’s going on. I haven’t had anything to do with that all year long. They’ve been doing that all year. So those guys are extremely talented. Great group of receivers.

“And for them to be so great at this stage, it’s going to be really, really fun just to watch them grow and watch them progress.”

Jermaine Burton and Ja’Corey Brooks are slated to lead the Crimson Tide’s wide receiver group next year. They each tallied 37 receptions and 550-plus receiving yards in regular season play, as Young often called on the two in crucial snaps throughout the campaign.

Multiple freshman wideouts also received pivotal playing time during the regular season, including the likes of Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law. For the one-time Heisman Trophy winner, he has been much pleased with the development of the team’s promising receivers.

“It’s an interesting year,” Young said. “Came in, multiple true freshman that have played a lot and made really big plays, stepped up. That’s something that’s really rare. Especially here. And to do it at such a high level. …At first, it’s just trying to come in and know the plays and know the plays and not mess up and make sure we’re doing things right. You can see now, with all the experience they’ve gotten throughout this year, they’re so much more comfortable.

“They know where they’re supposed to be. They can have that much more creativity with their routes. They know where they need to be. They’ve grown a lot.”

Alabama is set to have much competition at the wide receiver position next year, especially as 2023 recruits such as Jalen Hale and Jaren Hamilton will be in the fold as well.