He was re-charged by the New Mexico grand jury.

Actor Alec Baldwin has put in a not-guilty plea to the incident on the set of Rust that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin could face a prison sentence of 18 months to three years if found guilty, Deadline reports. This is from his charge stemming from January 19 and the incident where a firearm went off during the Rust set. The actor had the firearm and fatally killed Hutchins on October 21, 2021.

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Baldwin's lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said, “We look forward to our day in court.”

Though the Boss Baby actor is free without bail, Judge T. Glenn Ellington put some conditions on him that he must follow.

The judge's statement reads, “Defendant is permitted to have contact with potential witnesses only in the capacity laid out herein: In connection with the Rust movie and other related and unrelated business matters: provided, however, that Defendant is not permitted to discuss the accident at issue, or the substance of his or the witness's potential testimony in this case. ‘Related business matters' is designed to capture promoting the movie and other similar activities. ‘Unrelated business matters' is designed to capture other business relationships between Baldwin and any of the witnesses. The Defendant is permitted to continue to utilize Matthew DelPiano as his agent. Discussion about the incident is permitted with the witness who are named as civil codefendents only so long as such conversations are held exclusively in the presence of attorneys for civil litigation purposes. The Defendant will not directly or indirectly solicit witnesses or members of the cast and crew to participate in the documentary with Moxie films or to obtain statements regarding safety on the Rust set outside of standard investigative procedures.”

Also, Alec Baldwin cannot drink or possess a firearm. Nor can he leave the U.S.

We'll see where it goes as more develops.