Some images from the controversial Joel Souza film that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins can now be seen, Deadline reveals.

New photos from Alec Baldwin's Rust

The movie is based on a story by Souza and Baldwin about a 13-year-old boy left to fend for himself and his younger brother. It's due to their parents who died in Kansas in the 1880s. From there, they're taken on a violent and harrowing trip to old Mexico by the boy's estranged grandfather after a local rancher killing and him being convicted for the crime.

The movie has been in the news for a while now since Hutchins died while creating the film. On October 21, 2021, she was shot on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, due to Baldwin shooting a “cold gun” that had bullets.

Originally, Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter, along with the armorer for Rust, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, in January 2023. However, the charges were dropped last April. Though New Mexico special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis attempted to recharge the actor, nothing has happened.

Only Gutierrez-Reed faces charges and will go to trial in February after pleading not guilty.

Matthew Hutchins, who was married to Halyna, is the film's executive producer, and Grant Hill produced.

You can see some of Hutchin's late work in the new photos. One is of actress Frances Fisher in the doorway, and also the rider on the horse that's more on the righthand side of the shot.

No release date has been reported for Rust with Alec Baldwin.