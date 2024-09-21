The Michigan football team has a massive game this weekend as they will be hosting #11 USC. This will be the first ever Big Ten conference game for the Trojans as this is their first year in the Big Ten, and what better way to start things off than with a top-25 matchup against the defending national champions. This is a big game for both teams, but it’s especially important for the Wolverines as they can’t afford to suffer their second loss of the season.

In week two, the Michigan football team lost their first game of the season against Texas at home. The Longhorns came into the game as the favorite, and they ended up easily covering the spread as they cruised to a 31-12 win. That was a tough loss for the Wolverines, and it showed that this Michigan team took a step back after losing much of their coaching staff and starters from a year ago.

A big storyline surrounding this game is the Michigan quarterback situation. Davis Warren ended up winning the QB competition, but he didn’t look good in the first three games. Warren threw six interceptions in less than three full games, and he threw three last week against Arkansas State. Warren was benched, and Alex Orji came in as his replacement.

Alex Orji will be the starting QB for the Michigan football team on Saturday against USC. We know that he can make plays with his legs, but the big question is what will he be able to do in the passing game. If he can take care of the football and just be an okay passer, the Wolverines should be able to hang around in this game. If the Michigan offense gets too one-dimensional, then they might be in trouble.

It's Orji's first start, and the Wolverines need him to have a big game. This is a challenging one to step into, and it's going to be interesting to see how Orji handles the pressure.

Alex Orji will score a touchdown

If there's one thing that we know Alex Orji can do well, it's running the football. We don't know how the passing game is going to look with Orji at QB, but he should be able to make some plays with his legs on Saturday. If the Wolverines get done close to the end zone, they are going to try to run the football in, and Orji should get some chances down there. He's going to find the end zone with his legs.

Alex Orji will throw for under 100 yards

We know that the Michigan football team wants running the football to be their identity. With Alex Orji as their starter, that will be especially be the case in this game against USC. Orji is going to have to throw it at times, but the Wolverines are going to be running the football more often than not on Saturday. Because of that, Orji isn't going to end up with a ton of passing yards.

Alex Orji will not throw any touchdown passes

Alex Orji is going to lead some successful drives, but when he is making plays on Saturday, it's going to be with the legs. If he does the find the end zone, it will be on the ground and not through the air.

The Wolverines and Trojans will kick off from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at 3:30 ET on Saturday. The game will be airing on CBS, and USC is currently favored by 5.5 points.