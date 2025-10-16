Notre Dame plays host to one of their rivals on Saturday as USC comes to town in the Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh. Both teams are hoping to make the College Football Playoff, but a loss could knock either one of them out of contention. As the two set to face for the 96th time, these are three bold predictions on the game.

USC comes into the game at 5-1 on the year. After a 4-0 start, USC would face its first ranked opponent of the year, and on the road. Facing Illinois, USC was down for much of the game, but took a late lead, with just 1:55 left on the clock. That was too much time, as Illinois drove the field and kicked the game-winning field goal. USC fell 34-32. The Trojans have rebounded and have a statement win now. USC faced Michigan, and while they led just 14-7 at the end of the half, they dominated in the second half. USC defeated Michigan 31-13.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame is now 4-2 on the year. After losing to Miami and Texas A&M to start the year, the Fighting Irish have won four straight. The games have also not been close. Notre Dame has won each of the last four games by 21 or more points. Still, they do not have a win over a ranked opponent, and, based on current standings, this will be the team's last chance of the season to get that.

Notre Dame has had the upper hand in this series. They are 50-37-5 all-time against USC. This does not include two vacated wins by the Irish and one by the Trojans. Notre Dame has also won six of the last seven meetings between the two schools. USC has not won in South Bend, Indiana, since 2011, when it defeated the Irish 31-17.

CJ Carr rises to the occasion

The focus of the Notre Dame offense has been Jeremiyah Love, and for good reason. He is one of the top players in the nation, and Love is getting NFL draft hype. He has been the focal point of an offense that is seventh in the nation in points per game while sitting 12th in yards per game. The team is also 39th in rushing yards per game and 17th in passing yards per game. While Love is the focus, it will be quarterback CJ Carr who rises to the occasion.

Carr is a redshirt freshman for Notre Dame. After taking his redshirt year in 2024 behind Riley Leonard, he won the starting job in 2025. He is also the grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr. He has been amazing this year for the Fighting Irish. The quarterback has completed 105 of 158 passes for 1,622 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has a rushing touchdown. The quarterback has been intercepted three times this year and sacked nine times.

USC has a solid defense, ranking 37th in the nation in opponent points per game and 44th in opponent yards per game. Still, the run defense has been better than the pass. Against the pass, USC is 90th in opponent yards per game while sitting 94th in yards per attempt. With the focus on Love, the USC defense is going to give up big plays in the passing game. Carr is going to exploit that. He will get near the 300-yard mark with at least two touchdowns. USC has been solid at forcing turnovers, and he may throw an interception, but his overall production will make up for the mistake.

Jayden Maiava continues to put up impressive numbers

The Southern California offense has been amazing this year. USC is first in the nation in points per game while also sitting first in yards per game. The run offense is 13th in yards per game, while the pass is third in yards per game. Jayden Maiava has been phenomenal for the Trojans. He is first in the nation in QBR with a 93.1 rating, while also passing for 1,852 yards. He has 13 touchdowns and two interceptions on the year as well. Further, the quarterback has four rushing touchdowns.

Still, both of his interceptions have come in the last two games. In those games, he has run for -5 yards and not scored on the ground as well, being under pressure. The Notre Dame pass defense has not been great, though. Notre Dame is 93rd in the nation in opponent passing yards per game this year. They also have not been great at getting pressure on the quarterback, sitting 62nd in the nation in sack percentage.

The defense will force a turnover, though. As Maiava has faced better defensive units, he has thrown interceptions, and Notre Dame is sixth in the nation in interception percentage. Expect Maiava to throw for over 280 yards and a score, but he will also throw two picks in the game.

Which defense will break first?

Both offensive units have performed well this year, and the game will likely come down to which defense breaks first. USC is fourth in the nation in third-down conversion and 27th in red zone scoring. Meanwhile, Notre Dame is 16th on third down and 80th in red zone scoring. On the defensive end, USC is 50th against third downs, but first in the red zone. Notre Dame is 45th against third downs but 71st in the red zone.

Nevertheless, a closer examination of the two units reveals some flaws for USC. USC has benefited from both poor quarterback decision-making and missed kicks when playing defense. Meanwhile, most of Notre Dame's struggles came early in the season, and the defense has been sound since.

These are two of the best offensive units in the nation, but both defenses will hold their ground for a time. USC is going to break first. Carr or Love is going to make the big play in this game, and give USC their second loss of the year.