The Los Angeles Angels have intensified their managerial search following the mutual parting with Ron Washington, and a familiar face is leading the early conversations. Albert Pujols has quickly emerged as a favorite to take over, though the organization appears committed to a broad and methodical approach. The Angels, long searching for consistency and direction, view this offseason as a defining moment for the franchise.

The Athletic’s Sam Blum took to X (formerly known as Twitter) posting the following message along with a feature surrounding the organization’s managerial candidate search following the mutual split with Washington.

“An update to the Angels managerial search.

Albert Pujols remains the favorite. But Angels owner Arte Moreno now wants a more comprehensive process, per a source with knowledge.”

The Angels managerial search has also attracted attention from several former players and respected baseball minds across the league. Sources say interviews could include Torii Hunter, Buck Showalter, and Kurt Suzuki, though Pujols remains the central focus. The front office aims to finalize a hire before the World Series concludes.

The post instantly drew reaction across baseball, sparking widespread discussion about whether nostalgia or practicality should guide the Angels managerial search. Pujols’ potential return to the club carries emotional weight. His decade-long tenure with the Angels featured historic milestones, deep fan connections, and unfinished business. Despite lacking Major League coaching experience, the 3-time MVP with the St. Louis Cardinals recently led Leones del Escogido to a Dominican Winter League title and will manage the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Washington’s departure marked the end of a short but eventful era. His 2025 season was defined by health setbacks, including a midseason heart surgery, and a 72-90 finish that extended the Angels’ playoff drought to 11 years. Even so, his influence in the clubhouse left a strong foundation for whoever takes over next.

Moreno’s decision now carries organizational implications beyond the dugout. The Angels must balance legacy, leadership, and competitive strategy as they determine their future. Whether the job goes to Pujols or another experienced figure, the outcome will shape how the team rebuilds its identity — and how quickly it can rejoin playoff contention.