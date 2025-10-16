Michigan State’s breakout season under head coach Jonathan Smith continues to turn heads across college football and could soon have implications beyond East Lansing.

Last month, CBS Sports reported that Smith had emerged as a potential candidate for the UCLA head coaching job following the firing of DeShaun Foster. Smith, a Pasadena native, led Oregon State to national relevance before revitalizing Michigan State with an 8-0 record so far this year.

“Smith would be a major swing — and might be interested in moving back to the West Coast,” CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah wrote in September. “If UCLA tries for him, the program had better have the resources lined up.”

For now, Smith remains fully focused on his unbeaten Spartans and on getting his quarterback back on the field. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Michigan State starting quarterback Aidan Chiles is expected to play against No. 3 Indiana on Saturday after leaving last week’s game versus UCLA with an injury.

Chiles had been listed as questionable throughout the week, but sources say optimism has grown about his availability.

Chiles’ return would be a major boost for the Spartans, who have leaned on his dual-threat ability all season. The sophomore has thrown for 1,412 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions while adding 262 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

His poise and athleticism have helped Smith’s team emerge as one of the most balanced and efficient offenses in the Big Ten.

Should Chiles start, he’ll face one of the toughest challenges of his young career. Indiana’s defense ranks among the best in the country, surrendering just 14.8 points per game while allowing opponents to convert only 28% of third downs. Michigan State, meanwhile, is averaging over 35 points per game — a dramatic turnaround from last year’s struggles.

The Spartans have already faced their share of adversity this season. In late September, linebacker Wayne Matthews III suffered a frightening neck injury against USC but later shared an uplifting message confirming he was recovering well.

His teammates credited his leadership as a driving force behind the team’s strong start, with defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren calling him “a great leader for this defense.”

With Chiles on track to return and Matthews recovering, Michigan State enters Saturday’s matchup with renewed confidence. A win over Indiana would further cement their place among the nation’s elite, and perhaps make Smith’s name even hotter on the coaching carousel.