The Indiana Hoosiers are one of the hottest teams in college football so far this season. However, the drama surrounding James Franklin's exit as the Penn State Nittany Lions head coach stirred up drama. Rumors flew around that Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti was a leading candidate to take the position next year. However, Indiana made sure that he is not going anywhere.

The Hoosiers signed Cignetti to an eight-year extension on Thursday that will keep him in Indiana for the long haul. The coach has gone 17-3 since arriving in Bloomington in 2024. He is one of the most successful head coaches over that stretch and looks ready to lead the Hoosiers back to the College Football Playoff for the second straight season.

Cignetti shot down rumors that he would leave for Penn State earlier this week. However, the veteran coach took to social media to send a message to concerned fans. In it, he said that he does not plan to take another job for as long as he is a football coach.

“My wife Manette and I love Indiana University Bloomington, the state of Indiana, and the people we've met,” Cignetti said. “We have very strong feelings about president Whitman and Scott Dolson. We've accomplished a lot here in a short amount of time but still have a lot of work to do. I couldn't be more proud to be a Hoosier and I plan on retiring as a Hoosier. The way that this state has embraced us and our success in football has meant more to me than anything else. I just wanted to get on camera and let you know that Curt Cignetti is going to work daily to make Indiana the best it can be.”

Dolson and the rest of the Hoosiers faithful have rallied behind Cignetti since he arrived. While Franklin's exit presents an opportunity to all, the veteran coach is committed to Indiana moving forward.