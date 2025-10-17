Cooper Flagg has received no shortage of attention for plenty of reasons. He performed at a high level with Duke basketball en route to getting selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 18-year-old offers a unique blend of defensive prowess and offensive upside that would excite any team in the NBA. There is one specific element of his game that will only improve the Mavericks' offense for years to come, however.

There are obviously many reasons to love Flagg's game. He's an excellent defender, tremendous finisher at the basket and is continuing to improve as a shooter. His knowledge of the game and instincts only add even more concerns for opponents.

The conversation in recent weeks has often centered around whether or not Cooper Flagg will play point guard for Dallas. The fact of the matter is that whether or not Flagg is a guard or forward, his impact is going to be immense. There are underlying elements of his game that make him especially dangerous.

In the NBA, some stars tend to aggressively drive to the basket only when they have the basketball in their hands. You will see lazy off-ball cuts at times. However, that is not a problem with Flagg.

Sure, Flagg's athleticism makes him a force while getting downhill with the ball. His off-ball cuts are aggressive, though, as he is always ready to receive a pass. This gives other players on the floor opportunities to find someone with excellent finishing ability on the cut.

How Cooper Flagg's off-ball cutting changes everything

Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg provided a perfect example of how dominant this can be during Wednesday's 121-94 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the above video, AD picks up his dribble and is clearly looking to hand the ball off to Flagg at the top of the arc. Flagg is rounding his way to Davis from the bottom left corner on the floor. When he realizes that his defender is over-playing him, however, Flagg stops without hesitation — causing his defender's momentum to carry him away from the play.

Some players may have stopped and asked for the ball outside of the arc. Others may have gone back and looked for the handoff. Flagg, using his impressive basketball IQ, saw an open lane and immediately cut to the basket. AD deserves credit as well, as he gave Flagg a perfect drop-off pass on a bounce which led to an easy dunk.

It was truly a thing of beauty. This specific play was excellent — and there will be many others like it this season.

Flagg understands when to cut and as long as his teammates are able to consistently find him, the Duke product should have a number of options after receiving the ball. Even if defenders look to contain Flagg after receiving the pass off a cut, the rookie features the awareness to find an open teammate if necessary. Of course, his athleticism gives him the ability to finish through traffic, so as mentioned, Flagg will have plenty of choices in the paint.

Don't overlook off-ball cutting

Stephen Curry has long been an elite off-ball player. He's a sharp-shooter so he often fades behind the arc while running off the ball. Nevertheless, Curry's off-ball play has helped him become the star he is today.

Cooper Flagg will likely channel his off-ball prowess in a different manner. Sure, he may receive some open looks from deep, but Flagg's understanding of when to attack the basket is what will significantly impact this Mavericks offense.

Off-ball cutting should never be overlooked. Next time you watch a game, don't only focus on the ball-handler. Keep your eyes on players off the ball as well to understand what makes an offense find success.