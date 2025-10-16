Scratch Curt Cignetti off the list of potential Penn State football head coaching options in 2026. The Nittany Lions now must look elsewhere to find the replacement for James Franklin.

PSU relieved Franklin of his head coach role on Sunday — ending a 12-season run together. The Indiana head coach Cignetti immediately skyrocketed as a popular choice to replace Franklin. Cignetti even fueled some Penn State rumors with some nice comments about PSU interim head coach Terry Smith.

Indiana, however, doused Cignetti to Penn State in cold water Thursday. He's planning to retire as a Hoosier in signing on for eight years worth $11.6 million annually.

Penn State will still attract a wide range of names. But the school must nail this hire and add layers to what Franklin installed at State College. Question is — who becomes the best choice post Cignetti?

James Franklin replacement candidates dwindling for Penn State?

Numerous names linked to the opening are downplaying having any interest.

Matt Rhule of Nebraska broke his silence on the matter Monday. He met his wife at PSU and is a proud alumnus, yet shared this with reporters.

“I'm excited for the future — I love this place, and I'm really happy here,” Rhule said referencing Nebraska. “Now, I'm excited to get ready for Minnesota.”

Manny Diaz of Duke is another hearing about Penn State. He's connected to Franklin and the campus — as the defensive coordinator for the Lions in 2022 and 2023. Diaz, however, dropped some transparency about the state of college football amid the PSU opening.

Manny Diaz on his name being mentioned with Penn State job. pic.twitter.com/Ik25DRmdh9 — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) October 13, 2025

Diaz isn't the only Atlantic Coast Conference coach mentioned as a Franklin successor. Brent Key of Georgia Tech overheard his name floating around for the job. But he's denied having interest in leaving his alma mater near Atlanta.

"I'm pretty sure everybody on that football team knows exactly where I stand."@GeorgiaTechFB HC Brent Key on how he handles conversations with his players in regards to his name coming up for other jobs. Question by @Kelly_Quinlan pic.twitter.com/S6wr3nYx02 — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) October 14, 2025

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz was even more vocal — calling the Penn State rumors involving him “bull crap.” Plus added how he gets mad when people ask him about the Lions.

Finally, Alex Golesh of South Florida is one last popular option among fans for Franklin's old job. But he's another who vocally stated he doesn't plan to leave his current post.

Who now becomes the best James Franklin replacement at Penn State?

Marcus Freeman of Notre Dame is one On3/Rivals mentioned as one to watch. Adding how PSU plans to make a “big swing” to land Freeman.

PSU needs to score big here to re-galvanize a growing restless fanbase. The alums and fans who flock to Happy Valley on Saturdays are likely tired of seeing Ohio State stand atop of the CFB world. PSU fans also watched Michigan win a national title in 2023.

Freeman would join Kalen DeBoer and his old ND boss Brian Kelly as national championship game runner-up coaches who left their posts. And as Kelly showed after accepting LSU, a successful ND coach can get attracted to other high-profile jobs.

PSU would need to raise the annual salary to coax Freeman into coming over. Colin Cowherd suggested $15 million per year for Freeman. He's currently making $9 million in South Bend on a deal that runs through 2030. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported back in Jan. 2024 that Freeman's buyout sits at $4 million — although that figure has likely changed since then.

This job is not tailor made for a fast rising assistant even with a national championship ring. The PSU brass likely wants the following: Someone who can topple Ohio State and the rest of the Big Ten, dominate recruiting and the transfer portal, plus place PSU in the national title game mix annually.

Freeman is one of the hotter names out. He looks like the perfect guy to make a swing towards.