When the Cleveland Browns selected both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, they guaranteed themselves an endless deluge of scrutiny. Looking back, one can see why one of the most quarterback-deprived franchises in history would want to increase its chances of finding a competent signal-caller. Even so, the chatter surrounding these two rookies has been just as loud and incessant as we all anticipated.

Philadelphia Eagles great Donovan McNabb is expressing sympathy for the man currently slotted in as the starter. “The problem with the Cleveland Browns… they're listening to the fan crowd,” the six-time Pro Bowler told Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams” show.

“When the fans are crying and asking for Shedeur… I feel bad for Dillon Gabriel. {He} is a third-round draft pick that was solid. He played well everywhere he's been in college. And we tend to forget that he's a winner… So, it's funny people are preying on his downfall just to get to Shedeur, and this is the best thing for Shedeur in Cleveland. To be able to sit and learn.”

"I feel bad for Dillon Gabriel… people are preying on his downfall just to get to Shedeur…" — Donovan McNabb on the Browns QB room pic.twitter.com/yi8Mvhlez8 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 16, 2025

Article Continues Below

McNabb clearly believes Gabriel has earned the right to take snaps under center right now. Plenty of people echo his sentiment and place more trust in the body of work the 24-year-old Hawaiian accumulated at major programs like Oklahoma and Oregon instead of the big numbers Sanders posted at Colorado. However, there are many others who think the fifth-rounder deserves a chance to win the starting job.

Dillon Gabriel has completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns this season. It is hard to properly evaluate the Heisman Trophy finalist given the scarcity of offensive weapons on the Browns. Shedeur Sanders may endure similar struggles in this inauspicious environment. But there are fans who want to find that out for themselves.

Cleveland (1-5) has tough decisions to make as it attempts to develop a franchise QB, but the process is even more grueling due to all the media coverage. Donovan McNabb is obviously exasperated by the whole saga. It will carry over into Sunday afternoon's game versus the Miami Dolphins (1-5).