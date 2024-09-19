ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

One of the biggest games of the week in college football will be taking place in Ann Arbor as the Michigan football team will be hosting USC. The 11th-ranked Trojans are visiting the 18th-ranked Wolverines in what should be a terrific matchup. This will be USC’s first-ever Big Ten conference game, and you can’t ask for a better matchup than this. Two of the most storied programs in college football. Both ranked in the top 25. It’s going to be fun. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a USC-Michigan prediction and pick.

This is a huge game for both squads, but the Michigan football team especially needs a win. The Wolverines came into the season ranked #9, but they have fallen all the way to #18 because of how poorly they have played so far through three games. Michigan already has one loss as they suffered an embarrassing defeat at home against Texas in week two, and the team hasn’t looked impressive in their wins either. They can’t fall to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play. Michigan absolutely needs to win this game.

The USC football team has had a very different first few weeks of the season. The Trojans have only played two games as they had a bye week last week, and they have looked great so far. They had a big win against LSU on a neutral field, and they dominated Utah State after that. Most importantly, the Trojans' defense looks way better than it did a year ago. That was the big question mark for USC heading into the season, and through two games, it actually looks like one of the strengths of this team. The Trojans look like a real threat in the Big Ten.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: USC-Michigan Odds

USC: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -205

Michigan: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch USC vs. Michigan

Time: 3:30 ET/12:30 PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why USC Could Cover The Spread/Win

The USC football team can cover the spread and win this game because they have looked like the much better team so far. Their defense has performed better, they have the better quarterback and they have better skill-players. There’s a reason why this spread has changed so drastically since the beginning of the season. It was Michigan -10 before the year started. Now, Michigan is making a quarterback change just three weeks into the season and USC is coming into Ann Arbor favored by almost a touchdown.

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Michigan football team can cover the spread and win this game if Alex Orji is a better passer than we think he is. The Wolverines are starting Orji in this one for the first time, and we know that he is crazy athletic and a terrific runner. If he can find a good balance in the passing game, this Michigan offense could completely change. The Wolverines have a good enough defense to keep this one close, but the offense needs to step up if they are going to get the win.

Final USC-Michigan Prediction & Pick

We’re going to go with USC covering the -5.5 spread in this one. The Trojans have simply looked a lot more impressive than Michigan this season, and when the Wolverines were similar underdogs against Texas, the Longhorns covered easily. Alex Orji isn’t going to be good enough in the passing game and USC will be able to score enough points for a comfortable win. Expect this one to look pretty similar to the Texas game as the Trojans will leave Ann Arbor with a 28-10 win.

Final USC-Michigan Prediction & Pick: USC -5.5 (-110)