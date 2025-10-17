The Cleveland Browns host the Miami Dolphins for an underwhelming Week 7 battle. Both teams are 1-5 on the season, looking to bounce back from losses.

The Browns were never really in danger of losing their star player to an elbow injury, as Myles Garrett returned to practice as a full participant on Thursday. On Wednesday, he was limited. The hope is that Garrett can be a big factor against the Dolphins, trying to create trouble against Tua Tagovailoa.

The Browns' injury report is lengthy.

Jack Conklin and David Njoku were the only two who did not practice on Thursday, so that is good news. Everyone else was limited or full.

Tua apologized for his criticism of his teammates after the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. There is more trouble looming for the Dolphins if they don't figure things out quickly. Head coach Mike McDaniel will be on the hot seat with a loss to the Browns this weekend.

Myles Garrett is having a down year for his level of play. He only has 14 solo tackles on the season with four sacks. He didn't show up at all in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend. The defensive players who have stepped up the most for the Browns have been rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger, Devin Bush, Denzel Ward, and Grant Delpit. Schwesinger has 52 tackles already on the season. He adds one sack and three stuffs. He is currently tied for 10th in the NFL in total tackles.

Dillon Gabriel will now start his third game, aiming for his first win. So far, he is 51 for 89 for 430 yards and three touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception. If he can continue to play mistake-free football, then the Browns will be in a position to win this game at home.

The Browns are -2.5 betting favorites on FanDuel.