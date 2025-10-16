Quarterback Drew Allar made a big update regarding the season-ending injury he suffered in the Penn State Nittany Lions' matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats last Saturday.

Allar broke his left ankle during the contest, taking him out for the rest of the day and the season. This dealt a major blow to the Nittany Lions' title hopes, falling 22-21 to the Wildcats in Week 7.

The quarterback made progress in his recovery, undergoing surgery on Wednesday to repair his ankle, per ESPN insider Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Penn State quarterback Drew Allar underwent successful surgery on Wednesday on his broken left ankle, which he injured against Northwestern on Saturday. He’s on track for a full recovery, as his timeline to return working out will be sometime in the upcoming months,” Thamel wrote.

Allar's 2025 season came to an abrupt end after six games. He went 3-3 in his starts, completing 103 passes out of 159 attempts for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also made 36 rushes for 172 yards and a score on the ground.

What lies ahead for Penn State after Drew Allar's injury update

It's a significant loss for the Penn State Nittany Lions offense with Drew Allar out for the season. Not only that, but they will also enter a new era after the university fired head coach James Franklin.

Franklin's time with the program came to an end after 12 seasons. He was coming off a 2024 season where he led Penn State to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff, falling to finalist Notre Dame. However, he wasn't able to carry that momentum over, losing three straight games prior to his firing.

Penn State has a 3-3 overall record, but lost its first three conference matchups against Oregon, UCLA and Northwestern. They are fourth-to-last in the league standings, only being above Rutgers, Purdue and Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions will continue preparation for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. ET.