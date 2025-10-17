Pat Murphy and the Milwaukee Brewers entered Game 3 of the National League Championship Series needing a big win. Murphy pulled Aaron Ashby after a rough start and his team fought back for the majority of the game. Unfortunately, the Brewers saw one of their stars leave the game. Jackson Chourio limped off the field in the middle of an at-bat in the seventh inning.

The former All-Star outfielder took a swing against Blake Treinen that re-aggravated a hamstring injury, and he was replaced by Blake Perkins.

Chourio struggled with a hamstring injury early in the postseason. He was able to return for the beginning of the playoffs, but the team continued to monitor his status. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, his exit is concerning.

“Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio is hobbling off the field mid at-bat. He fouled off a Blake Treinen pitch, immediately grabbed at his right hamstring — which he hurt during Game 1 of the division series — and is now out of the game, replaced by Blake Perkins in the seventh,” Passan said.

Milwaukee will have to rely on its role players to get a win on Thursday night and avoid a 3-0 hole against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Perkins has played well for the Brewers throughout the season. However, the gap between him and Chourio is a big one. Murphy and Milwaukee's medical staff have their hands full working to overcome the injury and get Chourio back on the field.

Mookie Betts set a Dodgers record early in Game 3. Jacob Misiorowski kept the Brewers in the game until the sixth inning, and everything unraveled from there. Regardless of the severity of Chourio's injury, Milwaukee has a tall task ahead of it in the NLCS. Going down 3-0 in the series is an almost insurmountable challenge for one of the league's best teams.