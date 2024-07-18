From players that were lower on the depth chart to transfer portal additions, the Michigan football team is going to look very different this year. After winning the national championship, the Wolverines lost the majority of their starters to the NFL. After that, it was time to reload with younger players and the transfer portal. Michigan has some intriguing transfers coming in, and quarterback Alex Orji has noticed a few standouts.

One of the more intriguing transfer portal additions that Michigan football has this year is Amorion Walker. Walker transferred to Ole Miss after the 2023 season, but he transferred back to the Wolverines in the spring transfer portal window. Can we call him a transfer? Who knows, but nonetheless, Alex Orji has liked what he has seen from him.

“If we can count Amorion [Walker], I would say that he would have come high even if he didn't leave,” Orji said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “It's hard for a guy like that not to. There's nothing he isn't able to do with his body, with his frame, with his talent and capabilities. He's a guy that you just put the ball in his hands or you let him do whatever you want on the football field, he's gonna make something happen.”

Alex Orji pointed out a few other Michigan football transfer standouts as well

Another wide receiver that Alex Orji has been impressed with is Youngstown State transfer CJ Charleston. He noted that his quickness is something that has really impressed him.

“CJ's [Charleston] been a really interesting guy to be around,” Orji said. “He doesn't say a lot, he's one of the quieter guys. But the things that he's able to do from the slot and the outside, the ball-in-hand type of guy, it's ridiculous. The amount of shift that he has, the quickness, the agility is really up there. It's like guys like Semaj [Morgan] and Tyler Morris that are able to make a move in a phone booth. It's super quick and interesting to look at.”

A couple guys on the other side of the ball that are making life difficult for Orji are Louisville transfer Wesley Walker and UNLV transfer Ricky Johnson. Both players give Michigan football a nice depth boost in the secondary.

“Defensive guys right now, we're trying to throw as many touchdowns on them as possible, but Wesley's [Walker] not making it easy at all,” Orji said. “Ricky's [Johnson] one of those guys that he's just super quick and light on his feet. Even in the training setting, he does a lot of good stuff as far as agility and speed that I don't think he really notices it or realizes. But it's at an extremely high level for any guy.”

Michigan has nine new players from the transfer portal, and those guys seem to be adjusting well so far.