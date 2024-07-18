The Michigan football team has picked up a lot of momentum recently on the recruiting trail as they now have a top-10 class in the country. The Wolverines started slow, but their 2025 class is now shaping up to be one of the best in the country. New head coach Sherrone Moore is off to a hot start, and things could get even better as Michigan looks like the favorite to land four-star cornerback Jayden Sanders.

According to On3’s recruiting predictor, Michigan football has a 93.8% chance to land a commitment from Jayden Sanders. This would be a huge get for the Wolverines and their national ranking would get another nice boost if he commits.

Sanders is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #215 player in the 2024 class, the #24 CB and the #30 player in the state of Texas. He currently attends Kilgore High School in Kilgore, Texas.

Michigan is battling Baylor, Oklahoma State and SMU

The most notable teams to watch for Jayden Sanders are Baylor, Oklahoma State and SMU. Vanderbilt and Texas Tech are two others in the mix, but Michigan football seems to be in a good spot. The next closest school in terms of recruiting predictions is Baylor with a 2.7% chance of landing a commitment.

Here is how Sanders is evaluated by 247 Sports’ Gabe Brooks.

“Unverified size, but looks tall and wiry on the hoof. Instinctive three-phase playmaker with a strong football pedigree as the son of a former all-conference corner who played on some great TCU late 2000s teams,” Brooks wrote. “Three-sport athlete with experience in basketball and track and field that shows in functional athleticism on the gridiron. Elevates in the open floor with above-the-rim finishing ability. Productive in all three phases, including two special teams TDs as a junior. Field-stretching vertical shot threat at receiver. Big-framed corner on D with potential to fit a framey boundary corner role quite well, though skill set and instincts also could fit over the top at safety. Not necessarily a top-end burner but plenty fast with unorthodox gait, but does not get caught from behind. Bona fide Power Four prospect in the secondary. Owns the developmental potential to become a difference maker in college with NFL Draft upside.”

Sanders has a bright future ahead, and Wolverines fans are hoping that his future is with Michigan football.