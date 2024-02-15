Alexander Volkanovski is set to defend her featherweight championship against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 but is already looking at potentially saving the day and headlining UFC 300 next.

Alexander Volkanovski, the reigning UFC featherweight champion, has expressed his interest in headlining the upcoming UFC 300 event, despite having a relatively short training camp. In a recent interview at UFC 298 media day, Volkanovski stated that he is “more than happy to step in” if the need arises.

“I'm always down to fight,” Volkanovski said. “UFC 300 is a massive event, and I would be honored to be a part of it. I know I wouldn't have the ideal training camp, but I'm always in shape and ready to go.”

Volkanovski's willingness to fight on short notice is a testament to his dedication and commitment to the sport. He is known for his well-rounded skillset and his ability to adapt to different opponents. However, some analysts have questioned whether he would be able to perform at his best without a full training camp.

It is important to note that Volkanovski is not offering to fight at featherweight on short notice. He has specifically stated that he would only accept a lightweight bout.

“I’m more than happy to fight in the UFC 300 main event,” Volkanovski said. “It wouldn’t be a Featherweight fight. It would have to be a Lightweight opponent, and I’d be more than happy to take that on.”.

This is a significant distinction, as Volkanovski has already proven himself to be a dominant force at featherweight. He is undefeated in his 13 UFC fights at 145 lbs, including 5 title defenses.

At lightweight, Volkanovski has already lost two fights but that was against Islam Makhachev the reigning and defending lightweight champion with one of those fights coming in on very short notice. Volkanovski sees a turnaround to fight at UFC 300 being a lot different than the quick turnaround he had at UFC 294 when he fought Islam Makhachev.

“I’d been undisciplined in the months leading up to that, and you’ll never see that again,” he said. “I’m fine with it. A lot of people talk the talk, saying they’ll fight anyone, anywhere. I know I’ll do it. That was a terrible circumstance, the worst in my past 13 years. But, I backed myself.”

“I knew I wasn’t ready, but I told myself I’d be the most dangerous I’d ever been because I knew I couldn’t win by decision,” he continued. “There was no way I was going five rounds, so I went for it.”

So, should the UFC take Volkanovski up on his offer? It is a tempting proposition. A Volkanovski-led UFC 300 would be a guaranteed sellout. However, there are some risks involved.

The biggest risk is that Volkanovski would not be at his best without a full training camp. This could lead to a lackluster performance or even a loss. Additionally, there is the potential for injuries, as fighters are more prone to getting hurt when they are not properly prepared.

Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to book Volkanovski for UFC 300 is up to the UFC. However, there is no doubt that he would be a popular choice among fans and it will certainly top off a truly monumental fight card that is on tap on April 13th.