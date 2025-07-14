The 2025 college football season is now less than six weeks away, and the Michigan football team will begin its season in just under seven weeks. After going 8-5 last year, this is a big season for the Wolverines. The fan base is excited for it, and freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is a big reason why.

Bryce Underwood was the top recruit in the 2025 class, and he is now getting ready to begin his Michigan football career. He is only a true freshman, but he is expected to be the starting QB for the Wolverines this season.

Underwood is one of the best players to ever come to Michigan, and the hype that is surrounding him is at an all-time high. He isn’t the only big addition to this offense either. The Wolverines hired new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey at the beginning of the offseason, and he is also expected to have a big impact.

“Great play-caller and everything like that,” Underwood said, according to an article from On3. “He just motivates me every day to be the best I can be.”

That’s a scary thing to hear for opposing Big Ten teams. Michigan had major quarterback problems last year, and it still found a way to beat Ohio State and Alabama at the end of the year. If Underwood lives up to the hype, the Wolverines should find success.

Having a new OC should be a big help for the Wolverines as well. The offense as a whole this past season simply didn’t get the job done, and the unit needed to be completely rebuilt. Chip Lindsey and Underwood should be a good pair.

Bryce Underwood hasn’t officially been named the starting QB for the Michigan football team, but it’s hard to imagine him losing the job. The Wolverines will begin the season on August 30th at home against New Mexico, and we might not find out who QB1 is until Michigan starts its opening drive.