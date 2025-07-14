One of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class is five-star defensive back Davon Benjamin, and the Michigan football team has a chance to land a commitment from him. Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines have been recruiting him hard, and Michigan is one of his top-five schools. The Wolverines are joined by Oregon, Washington, Texas and North Carolina.

“Elite CB Davon Benjamin is eyeing an Aug. 2 commitment, and he tells @mtorressports that 5 schools are at the top of his list,” Rivals said in a post.

Davon Benjamin is still weighing his options, and he is trying to decide which one of these schools is the best fit.

“It’s really just a feel thing for me,” he said,

Benjamin is a five-star recruit on Rivals, but according to 247Sports, he is a four-star. Benjamin is the #35 player in the 2026 class, the #5 safety and the #7 player in the state of California. He currently attends Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, CA. Beating out those West Coast schools will be hard for Michigan to do.

“Benjamin is the most versatile defensive back out West and could end up starting at corner, safety or nickel,” Benjamin’s scouting report reads. “A talented receiver as well and offers playmaking ability as a punt/kick returner. Plays predominately safety at the H.S level to allow him to roam sideline to sideline and take advantage of his range and ballhawk ability but has excellent man to man cover skills. Has locked up some talented receivers on the 7v7 circuit and shows the ability to play a physical game without having to clutch and grab like so many young corners.”

Michigan is hoping to get one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class, and one that has NFL potential.

“Athletically gifted, a twitchy athlete who can stop and start on a dime, change direction and has the speed to run with just about anyone down the field,” the scouting report continues. “Plays a physical game in run support and can fly off the hash and lay out an opposing ball carrier. A smart, high IQ football player and very instinctive. When combine his physical tools with his high compete level, it won't surprise at all if Benjamin is a potential three-and out college player and a high round NFL Draft pick.”

It looks like Davon Benjamin will announce his commitment in early August, so the Michigan football team doesn’t have to wait much longer before it hears a decision.