Alita: Battle Angel could still receive a sequel, says one of the producers of the film adaptation, Jon Landau.

Alita: Battle Angel, an adaptation of the Gunnm manga series, was released in 2019. But a sequel hasn't been made in the years since. One of the film's producers gave an intriguing update on a sequel.

A sequel in the works?

Speaking to Screen Rant, Jon Landau talked about a potential sequel to Alita: Battle Angel. He confirmed that a sequel is still being discussed, and also spoke about conversations with James Cameron about the film.

“Yes, I just answered that I knew before you ever got there. I'm very proud of that film, and we were doing it concurrently with Avatar. I was down with Robert [Rodriguez] on the set doing all that, and Jim [Cameron] was involved too and saw it,” he revealed. “It came on HBO one night, and Jim watched it and called me after he watched it. He said, ‘Jon, Alita was on, I just decided to watch it. It's a good movie.' [laughs] And it is! So I want to be able to definitely do more in that world.”

Alita: Battle Angel grossed $404 million worldwide on a $170 million budget. It didn't perform extraordinarily well in the United States, only grossing $85.8 million domestically after a $28.5 million opening.

Yujito Kishiro created the Gunnm (translated to Battle Angel Alita) manga in 1990. It ran for five years and had nine volumes.

In the film adaptation, Rosa Salazar played the titular role. Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, and Mahershala Ali also starred in the film. Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) directed the film adaptation.