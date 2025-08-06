Starting in 2026, WWE PLEs will stream on ESPN+ in the United States instead of Peacock, and Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque seems thrilled.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a message to WWE fans following the announcement. Triple H seems ready for WWE's latest move.

“Bringing [ESPN] and [WWE] together is monumental,” his post excitedly began. “Two leaders in sports and entertainment delivering for our fans in the U.S.

“This partnership presents a massive opportunity for the brand, our Superstars, and the industry as a whole. Excited for what's to come…Get Ready for 2026!!!” he continued.

Triple H is currently WWE's Chief Content Officer. He runs the creative aspect of the company. He was previously an in-ring competitor for them for nearly three decades.

During his in-ring career, Triple H was a 14-time world champion. He also won the King of the Ring tournament in 1997, and he was a two-time Royal Rumble winner as well.

WWE's PLEs to move to ESPN+

WWE and ESPN struck a deal to bring their PLEs to the new streaming service, ESPN+. So, fans will have to subscribe to the streaming service for $29.99/month if they hope to catch the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam next year.

ESPN+ will now be the exclusive home to WWE PLEs in the United States. Previously, WWE had a deal with Peacock that meant all of their monthly PLEs would stream there. They also stream on Netflix in international territories.

Fans will have to wait to learn more about the deal. ESPN+ has been adding to its programming. They recently struck a deal with NFL Media, meaning they acquired NFL Network, Redzone, and more.

The deal comes on the heels of WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam PLE. It was held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

They will follow this format (which began when WrestleMania became a two-night affair) in 2026. SummerSlam will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in August 2026.