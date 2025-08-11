Dana White and the UFC have just revealed a groundbreaking shift in the sport's broadcast landscape: starting in 2026, Paramount and CBS will become the exclusive new home for all UFC content in the United States under a historic seven-year, $7.7 billion deal. This transformative partnership will end the long-standing pay-per-view (PPV) model, providing fans unprecedented access to every UFC event through Paramount+ and select broadcasts on CBS without any additional PPV fees.

BREAKING: Dana White and UFC announce Paramount and CBS are new home of UFC in 2026 and will have “access to all UFC content WITHOUT a pay-per-view model” pic.twitter.com/7aYdhRgYLd — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Paramount and CBS: The New UFC Broadcast Partners

This deal marks a colossal change for the UFC and its broadcasting strategy. With an average annual value of $1.1 billion, this agreement dwarfs the UFC’s previous deals and signals Paramount’s strong commitment to become the premier destination for MMA fans across the country. Starting in 2026, Paramount+ will stream the full UFC event schedule, which includes 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights annually, delivering more than 350 hours of live content to viewers without the need for separate PPV purchases.

According to a UFC press release, details of new Paramount+/CBS deal include… – Seven-year deal worth $7.7 billion – Average of $1.1 billion per year with deal weighted more toward back end – No more UFC PPVs – 43 events per year (13 numbered events, 30 fight nights) https://t.co/IpnhgEyfAK — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 11, 2025

Fans can also expect to see select marquee fights simulcast on CBS, bringing UFC events to a broader broadcast network audience and enhancing mainstream exposure for the sport. This dual-platform approach leverages Paramount+'s streaming capabilities and CBS's traditional television reach to maximize MMA's visibility, especially among the coveted 18-34 demographic.

The deal is weighted toward the latter years of the contract, providing financial security for UFC while allowing Paramount to ramp up subscriber growth on its streaming platform. Dana White, UFC president, emphasized how this new arrangement is “incredible for UFC fans and our athletes,” highlighting the affordability and accessibility it brings by eliminating the PPV model.

The End of Pay-Per-View and Its Impact on UFC Fans and Athletes

One of the most seismic changes in this deal is UFC's decision to abandon the pay-per-view model entirely. Historically, UFC fans were accustomed to paying significant additional fees for the biggest events on top of regular cable or streaming subscriptions. This shift to include all UFC content under the Paramount+ subscription means fans will gain full access to every fight event for one flat fee, making premium fight nights more accessible and fan-friendly.

For athletes, this deal promises increased exposure and potentially greater sponsorship opportunities, as the heightened accessibility can drive larger viewership numbers and broaden MMA’s overall audience. The removal of PPV barriers aligns UFC with other major sports leagues embracing streaming platforms for year-round engagement and may redefine revenue models for fighters and the promotion.

Moreover, the sheer volume of events, 43 per year, ensures a continuous flow of UFC action that can keep fans engaged throughout the calendar year, not just during marquee PPV nights. This availability might also create new opportunities for growth in the sport's fanbase, further integrating MMA into mainstream sports culture.

This landmark contract positions UFC firmly among the top-tier global sports properties, with estimated reach to about 100 million U.S. fans and nearly a billion households worldwide. As Paramount invests heavily in UFC content, the potential for technological enhancements in storytelling and presentation also increases, promising an enriched viewing experience moving forward.

The 2026 UFC media rights deal orchestrated by Dana White and the UFC with Paramount and CBS is set to revolutionize how mixed martial arts is consumed in the United States. By ditching the costly PPV model and embracing a streaming-plus-broadcast hybrid, fans get more accessibility than ever, fighters gain bigger platforms, and MMA stakes a stronger claim on the global sports stage. This deal is not just about money; it’s a fundamental evolution in sports broadcasting and UFC’s future growth.