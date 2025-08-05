Angel Reese has made it clear she isn’t thrilled with how Netflix’s The Hunting Wives wrapped up. “Sooooo will there be a season 2 or more episodes for The Hunting Wives because I’m not satisfied with how that ended…😒,” Reese posted on X. Before voicing her frustration, she gave the series a little love, writing, “Nglllll The Hunting Wives is a CRAZYYYY but good watch😭.”

If you powered through the show, then you probably share Reese’s sentiment. The Texas-set drama, which plays like a Southern twist on Big Little Lies, follows Sophie O’Neil (Brittany Snow), who moves from Boston to a wealthy Texas suburb with her family. What starts as an attempt to build new friendships quickly spirals into Sophie getting sucked into the dark, messy world of socialite Margo Banks, per Cosmopolitan. The season builds toward the murder of Abby, a high schooler whose death unravels everyone’s carefully crafted lives.

The ending leaves more questions than answers

The finale delivers its big reveal: it wasn’t Sophie, Jill, or Pastor Pete who killed Abby. It was Margo. Sophie figures this out after connecting the dots when she finds tampons in Margo’s bathroom despite Margo previously saying she couldn’t use them, eventually leading Sophie to discover Margo’s pregnancy and abortion that Abby knew about.

But Sophie’s own ending is just as shocking. Her marriage is in ruins, and she’s implicated in yet another death after killing Margo’s brother in what seems like self-defense. Sophie hides his body in the woods and pushes it into a lake, leaving viewers with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger.

Margo, meanwhile, confesses her affair and pregnancy to her husband, Jed, who reacts violently and kicks her out. She seeks refuge with her brother at the trailer park, later meeting Callie in what feels like a manipulative move to protect herself. Yet, by the final credits, Margo hasn’t been caught for Abby’s murder.

It’s no wonder Angel Reese wants answers. The finale leaves Sophie and Margo in dangerous but unresolved situations, making a second season feel necessary. Whether Netflix agrees remains to be seen, but Reese, along with plenty of viewers, wants closure.