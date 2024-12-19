We've got all the active Honkai Star Rail Codes and how to redeem them. The hit free-to-play gacha RPG has been widely successful since it launched in 2023. Since then, the developers have released several codes which players can redeem in-game to receive free items. However, not everybody knows about these codes or where to find them. Therefore, we listed all active codes in for your convenience.

All Honkai Star Rail Codes – Full List of Active Codes

CODE REWARD SUNDAYCALENDAR 3x Traveler's Guide + 2x Classic SoulGlad STARRAILGIFT 50x Stellar Jade, 2x Traveler's Guide, 5x Bottled Soda, 10,000 Credits HAPPYSUNDAY 5000 Credits + 2x Halovian Winged Burger WOVPRK19JGM41 20,000 Credits, 3x Lost Crystals, 3x Dreamy Cones VCUB4T2V4L8N5 20,000 Credits, 3x Classic SoulGlad, 3x Refined Aether THANKSPOMPOM 10,000 Credits, 3x Condensed Aether, 2x Lost Gold Fragment, 3x Halovian Winged Burger YF61G7F3P4Q2 30,000 Credits, 3x Traveler's Guide TINGYUNISBACK 2x Immortal's Delight + 5,000 Credits VBKJP473VCS3 50x Stellar Jade + 10,000 Credits

Overall, that includes all the currently active codes within the game, but how do you redeem them?

How To Redeem Honkai Star Rail Codes

To redeem codes in Honki Star Rail, you need to Complete every Trailblaze mission up to and including “A Moment of Peace”. This unlocks the mailbox feature. From there, players have two different ways of redeeming codes in the game.

Redeeming Honkai Star Rail Codes in-game

Bing up the phone menu Select the three dots above your Trailblazer rank at the top of the screen Select ‘Redemption Code' Type out a valid Honkai Star Rail Code, and then hit confirm

Redeem Honkai Star Rail Codes on the Website

Log in to the official Honkai Star Rail Website Redemption Page Make sure to select the correct server and character you'd like to redeem the code for Enter your code before clicking “Redeem” In the game, check your mail to receive your rewards

No matter which method you use to redeem codes, you'll receive them via your mailbox. If by some chance you do not see the rewards, quit and re-launch the game. And of course, players can only redeem one code per character.

Overall, that includes all active Honkai Star Rail Codes and how you can redeem them. We hope this guide helped you find new codes to redeem to improve your characters. Feel free to keep checking back for new codes to redeem!

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.