With the Texas Longhorns preparing for the upcoming season, Arch Manning is getting ready to step in as the starting quarterback. Leading up to the season opener in August, Manning revealed that he, along with other family members, receives motivational text messages from his grandfather, Archie Manning.

During a guest appearance on “College Sports on SiriusXM” at the SEC Media Day, the 21-year-old quarterback shared details about the wise words his grandpa gives him almost daily. Arch Manning also jokes about how his grandfather signs off on each text.

“[Archie Manning] texts all the grandkids every morning a bible verse, a motivational text, so I hear a lot from him,” said Arch Manning. “And he signs off his name, like, I know it's you.”

"He signs off his name, like I know it is you" @TexasFootball starting QB @ArchManning reveals how his grandfather Archie Manning texts him on a daily basis.

That's a nice gesture from Archie Manning. It's no wonder the Texas quarterback is so motivated at such a young age. He graduated from high school as one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation and earned a scholarship at Texas. Additionally, he is one of the highest-paid college athletes right now with an estimated $6.5 million value in NIL deals.

He's now slated to be the starting quarterback after coming off the bench in his first two seasons. Arch Manning flashed some potential in the 2023-24 campaign, filling in for Quinn Ewers whenever he was injured. Manning made 10 appearances last season, totaling 939 passing yards and 13 total touchdowns (nine passing) while owning a 67.8% completion percentage.

Arch Manning will have a chance to put up ridiculous numbers as the new starting quarterback of the Longhorns. Expectations are high, as the team is regarded as one of the best in the nation. Texas went to the College Football Playoff last season but fell short after being eliminated in the third round, 28-14, to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.