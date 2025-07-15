Following a tough end to the 2024-25 NBA season, Charlotte Hornets All-Star Guard LaMelo Ball is anxiously waiting to return and prove himself once again on the biggest stage. He's undoubtedly one of the more talented scorers in the game today and it will be interesting to see how this crop of incoming talent can enhance their roster. Recently, Ball promoted the debut of his latest signature sneaker, the PUMA MB.05, releasing soon.

LaMelo Ball signed with PUMA Basketball back in 2020 in a surprising move, forgoing the route of Nike or Adidas and opting for full creative control of his signature line over at PUMA. Already five signature basketball sneakers in, Ball is also releasing lifestyle and utility silhouettes through his “LaFrance” subsidiary line.

Sharing the newest signature model on his social media, LaMelo Ball will rock the newest PUMA MB.05 during the upcoming NBA season. The first colorway, appearing in a vibrant pink, is a perfect combo for the Hornets' uniforms and Ball's loud play on the court.

PUMA MB.05

LaMelo Ball revealed his upcoming fifth signature shoe, the PUMA MB.05 🕺 @MELOD1P pic.twitter.com/iz208xaf6W — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Official Images: Lamelo Ball x PUMA MB.05 🦋 See More: https://t.co/999LdEXxIK pic.twitter.com/t1cN5qRNnY — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet



The debut colorway, arriving in pink and reflective pearl hues, is a wild culmination of Ball's signature line up to this point. We see intricate textures throughout each aspect of the uppers, from the feathery toebox to the metallic ankle collar. The shoes will also feature a dual midfoot strap attached to the front of the eyelet panel, a truly unique feature that isn't seen anywhere else.

The shoes also feature Ball's “1” and “1 of 1” written several times throughout the shoe. The silver synthetic panels have a natural sheen to them, adding to the already busy ensemble of the pink panels. Finally, we see the “Melo” logos along the back heel to finish the look.

The PUMA MB.05 is expected to release sometime during the fall season of 2025. While there's no official word on a release date, LaMelo Ball teasing these to the public is a positive sign that they're ready to drop. The retail price is yet to be announced, but we can expect something in the ballpark of $120 given the previous MB.04 retails for $115.

