Phillies-Padres notches unheard of record that’s never happened in MLB postseason history

No one expected the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres to make deep playoff runs. Yet, that is exactly what happened. Both Wild Card squads, the two lowest-seeded teams in the National League, are squaring off in the NLCS. And the excitement hasn’t slowed down in the action on the field at all.

The Phillies took a 3-1 lead after a wild, back-and-forth Game 4 that they won 10-6. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the 2022 NLCS is the first series in MLB postseason history to feature a four-run comeback win by each team.

In Game 2, the Padres overcame a 4-run deficit. Today, the Phillies have overcome a 4-run deficit. This is the first series in postseason history to feature a 4-run comeback win by each team. pic.twitter.com/bPS1gVqLZd — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 23, 2022

The Padres overcame a four-run deficit in Game 2. After the Phillies went up by four in the top of the second inning, San Diego immediately cut the deficit to two in the bottom of the inning. Then they went on a five-run explosion in the bottom of the fifth inning to pad the lead they would hold onto. A Juan Soto RBI double that put two runners in scoring position was the key play in their rally.

In Game 4, the Padres tacked on four runs in the top of the first inning before the Phillies responded with three. San Diego retook the lead by two in the fifth inning before Philadelphia, aided by a two-run Rhys Hoskins blast, tacked on four runs and held the lead the rest of the way.

Bryce Harper, who contributed two doubles that each scored a run, is playing phenomenally in this year’s postseason as the Phillies sit just one game away from making the World Series. The superstar has been providing numerous big moments, as have the likes of Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and Hoskins. But the Padres still boast Soto, Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth and cannot be slept on.

The Phillies will look to take down the Padres once and for all on Sunday.