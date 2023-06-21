Max Verstappen has been dominating the Formula One season so far. He is even on the brink of breaking Ayrton Senna's all-time F1 win record in the Austria Grand Prix. Despite this, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon thinks that he can challenge the Red Bull star for a World Drivers' Championship.

Esteban Ocon sits ninth in the 2023 Formula One standings with 29 points. The Alpine driver is still far from challenging Max Verstappen this year. The Red Bull driver notched 195 points on six wins and eight podium finishes after the Canadian Grand Prix. However, Esteban Ocon posits that he can take down the Red Bull driver, per Michael Butterworth of Racing News 365.

“I see myself fighting with Verstappen for the World Championship if we had the same car. Max is doing an incredible job, he is dominating with Red Bull, but I don't care who the driver is. I want to fight for the Championship. I've always believed in myself. There's a long road ahead, but my goal is to be World Champion,” Esteban Ocon declared with much confidence in challenging Max Verstappen.

He then adds what people should see him as because of his way of driving.

“The truth is I don't want people to think I'm a tough guy, because I'm a nice guy out there. But my way of driving is hard. It's probably true, but I'm happy with it,” the Alpine driver said.

Esteban Ocon and Alpine have a long road ahead of them before any of this happens. The faith he has in his skills, however, remains remarkable.