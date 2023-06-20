Jenson Button has been away from the Formula One paddock for a while. The former championship-winning driver never left motorsport as he drove for NASCAR at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Button thinks that Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen should do the same and quit F1.

Lewis Hamilton's former teammate at McLaren is doing well outside of the F1 world. Although, he cannot help but address the greatest of all-time debate. Jenson Button posits that Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton can only ever achieve being the best at motorsport if they go outside of the F1 grid, per The Times.

“There’s every possibility that Max [Verstappen] could go down as the greatest. But I like the idea that you can’t be the best driver in the world if you haven’t stepped outside of F1,” said the 2009 World Drivers' Champion.

Jenson Button also compared both Mercedes and Red Bull stars to Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

“Fernando has done a phenomenal job. I don’t think his performance has dropped away in his forties,” Jenson Button added.

The former F1 driver would be right as Fernando Alonso dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice. He even attempted to achieve the triple crown by joining the Indianapolis 500. Arguably, the Aston Martin driver got better due to those experiences outside the peak of motorsport. He looked rejuvenated and has nearly had all podium finishes in the 2023 season.

Lewis Hamilton already disclosed that he does not want to compete outside of F1. However, minds can change.