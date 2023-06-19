The dominance of the RB19 car continues in the Canadian Grand Prix. The Red Bull star Max Verstappen won as most fans expected. He even achieved legendary status in the Canadian GP as he matched Ayrton Senna's insane record.

Max Verstappen stood at the top spot of the Canadian GP which earned him 25 points for the season. Spanish Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso lagged behind by 9.57 seconds to earn second place. Lewis Hamilton rounded out the podium as the Mercedes driver finished third.

The generational driver gave Red Bull their 100th grand prix victory after their Formula One debut 18 years ago. Max Verstappen also equaled Ayrton Senna's record of 41 race wins. This legendary feat moved up him up to fifth in the all-time grand prix wins standings, per Formula 1.

Breaking the record of the legendary Ayrton Senna did not come easy for the Red Bull driver. Some of the problems he encountered were hitting a bird during the race and having issues with his tires. Max Verstappen reported it mid-track while he was grappling with the tires.

“I think the tires are more vulnerable than FP2,” the Red Bull driver declared.

The Dutch driver got a good grip on the RB19 and managed to even go wheel-to-wheel with Lewis Hamilton. Eventually, the VSC ended and he gained more traction over the Mercedes legend. Max Verstappen never looked back and dominated the Canadian GP.

Red Bull is on par to win another Constructors' Championship with this victory. Max Verstappen will also get another World Drivers' Championship because he is far ahead in the standings by a lot.