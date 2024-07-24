The Los Angeles Angels are in the pacific northwest to take on the Seattle Mariners Wednesday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Angels-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Angels-Mariners Projected Starters

Griffin Canning vs. Luis Castillo

Griffin Canning (3-10) with a 5.20 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 105.2 innings pitched, 73K/38BB, .271 oBA

Last Start: at Oakland Athletics: Loss 3.1 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 6.31 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 45.2 innings pitched, 33K/12BB, .271 oBA

Luis Castillo (8-10) with a 3.55 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 124.1 innings pitched, 119K/35BB, .234 oBA

Last Start: vs. Houston Astros: Loss, 7 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 3.07 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 67.1 innings pitched, 69K/12BB, .229 oBA

MLB Odds: Angels-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +164

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Angels vs. Mariners

Time: 3:40 PM ET/12:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports West, Root Sports

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Canning is not having the best season, but he has already faced the Mariners once. In that game, Canning was able to go 6.2 very strong innings. He allowed just four hits and one run in the game. Now, he suffered the loss, but his performance was more than good enough to win. If Canning can have another good performance, the Angels should be able to win.

The Mariners are a good team this year, but it is no thanks to their offense. Seattle is bottom of the MLB in batting average, and they do not hit for much power, either. This is a big reason why Canning was able to shut them down the last time he faced them. With the Mariners lack of offensive skill, Canning should be able to help the Angels win this game.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seattle needs Castillo to have a good game here. Luckily, he is much better when pitching at home this season. He was also able to shut down the Angels on July 11th. In that game, Castillo threw six shutout innings and struck out five while earning the win. Pair that shutdown performance with his ability to pitch better at home, and Castillo should have another great start. As long as he does that, the Mariners will win this game.

Griffin Canning is having a rough season. He has an ERA over 5.00, and opponents average over 90mph exit velocity off him. Canning also struggles to strike batters out. Seattle should be able to make a lot of contact in this game. The Mariners have to take advantage of this. Seattle should be able to make solid contact and hit the ball with some power in this one. If they can do that, Seattle will win this game.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Angels, on paper, should be able to shut down the Mariners in this game. However, the Angels are just not a good team this year. Luis Castillo is very good at home, and I think that is going to continue in this game. I expect Castillo to lead the Mariners to a win in this game. More than that, I am going to take the Mariners to cover the spread, as well.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariner -1.5 (+118)