The Houston Astros are on the road to take on the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday afternoon. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Athletics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Astros-Athletics Projected Starters

Hunter Brown vs. JP Sears

Hunter Brown (8-6) with a 4.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 104.1 innings pitched, 110K/41K, .253 oBA

Last Start: at Seattle Mariners: Win, 6 innings, 4 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 10 games, 9 starts, 4.99 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 48.2 innings pitched, 54K/18BB, .295 oBA

JP Sears (7-7) with a 4.49 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 106.1 innings pitched, 80K/32BB, .257 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Angels: Win, 5.1 innings pitched, 9 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 9 starts, 4.43 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 44.2 innings pitched, 32K/11BB, .265 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Athletics Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -164

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Astros vs. Athletics

Time: 3:37 PM ET/12:37 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, NBC Sports California

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Brown is making his first start against the Athletics this season, but he is pitching well at the moment. Take away his start against the Twins this month, Brown has thrown 18 innings, allowed just two runs, and struck out 15. The game against the Twins seems to be an anomaly for the month of July. Brown should be able to keep up his hot month in this game and lead the Astros to a win against the Athletics.

The Astros have arguably the best offense in the MLB. Houston is at the top of the MLB in batting average, slugging percentage, and they do not swing and miss often. Houston has to lock in at the plate in this game, though. Sears has already shut them down twice this season, so the Astros have to find a way to get to him. If they can do that, the Astros will win.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, JP Sears has already shut down the Astros twice this season. In those two games combined, Sears has thrown 11 innings, allowed seven hits, one earned run, and walked just three. Now, he has only struck out three combined batters in those two games, but he has clearly induced a lot of weak contact. Along with that, the Athletics have won the last four games Sears has started this season. If Sears can continue to pitch as he has been, the Athletics will make it five in a row in games Sears has started.

Oakland has been good offensively lately. With that, they can get to Brown in this game. Brown is a worse pitcher on the road. Brown allows opponents to hit .295 off him when he is away from Minute Maid Park. The Athletics have to take advantage of that and stay hot at the plate. If they can do that, the Athletics will be able to win this game.

Final Astros-Athletics Prediction & Pick

This is actually a good pitching matchup. Sears is throwing the ball very well, and so is Brown. I think Sears is going to continue to pitch well, especially against the Astros. This should be a close game, but I will take the Athletics to win this game straight up.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Astros-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Athletics ML (+138)